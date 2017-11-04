Spacey Impeached by Netflix After Sexual Harassment Charges

Netflix moved to distance itself from House of Cards star Kevin Spacey amid sexual harassment charges against the actor.

Netflix’s action comes as the entertainment business deals with the surfacing of complaint about improper behavior by stars and top executives that started with producer Harvey Weinstein, whose ties to his studio were quickly severed.

In a statement, the streaming service said: "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show."

MRC, or Media Rights Capital, is the studio that produces House of Cards, which was Netflix’s first big original program. It brought Netflix credibility and subscribers, with both the drama and the star, who played a scheming politician who became president, earning Emmy award nominations.

After the charges against Spacey were publicized, Netflix said it had previously planned to end House of Cards after season six. Now production of season 6 has been halted and the season six is in jeopardy.

Netflix has also decided not to proceed with the release of the film Gore, which stars and is produced by Spacey, the statement said. The film had been in post-production.

"While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey's behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately," MRC said,

The first allegations against Spacey came from actor Anthony Rapp. CNN reported that several other member of the show’s production staff claimed the actor had harassed them.

"Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set," the company said in a statement to CNN. "We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment."

When news about Harvey Weinstein broke accusing him of harassing actresses and staffers, a wave of people came forward to make their own stories about harassment public.

Executives, agents and actors have been accused and have been fired or suspended including Roy Price, who headed Amazon’s studio, which produced original shows for its streaming service.