Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear Join ‘House of Cards’

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining the cast of Netflix drama House of Cards for its final season. Production started Jan. 31 on the sixth and final season. Netflix has not divulged the veteran actors’ roles on the show.

Lane’s films include A Perfect Storm, The Cotton Club, Unfaithful and Must Love Dogs. She also has a guest starring role in Amazon’s The Romanoffs.

Kinnear’s work includes the movies As Good As It Gets, You’ve Got Mail and Little Miss Sunshine, and the TV series Electric Dreams and HBO film Confirmation.

The House of Cards cast includes Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and Constance Zimmer.

MRC is the studio for the show, which Beau Willimon created.

Kevin Spacey starred in House of Cards, but the show is moving on without him after sexual misconduct allegations were made against Spacey.

The executive producers on House of Cards are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies.