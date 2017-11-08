Former WCVB Boston Anchor Unruh Says Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son

Heather Unruh, former anchor at WCVB Boston, said Kevin Spacey sexually abused her son in 2016. The incident happened on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket, she said, when her son was 18.

“I’m here not as a journalist today, but as a mom,” said an emotional Unruh, who left WCVB over a year ago. “In July 2016, actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted my son.”

She said Spacey got her son drunk, then put his hand down the teen’s pants.

Unruh said her son was "starstruck" in the presence of the actor, and told Spacey that he was of legal drinking age.

“Whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent. Kevin Spacey bought him drink, after drink, after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him," she said.



Unruh said her son filed a police report last week.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Unruh said.

CNN said Spacey and his legal representation were not commenting. He has been dismissed from Netflix’s House of Cards as the show’s production outfit, Media Rights Capital, investigates his behavior on the set of the show.

Earlier allegations against Spacey came from actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old.