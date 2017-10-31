Netflix Suspends ‘House Of Cards’ Production

Netflix on Tuesday announced it has stopped production on the sixth and final season of its original drama series 'House of Cards' amid allegations of sexual improprieties leveled against series star Kevin Spacey.



Netflix and House of Cards production company Media Rights Capital released a statement saying it has indefinitely halted production in Baltimore on the show’s upcoming season.



“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” according to the statement.



The announcement comes one day after Netflix said the Emmy award winning series would end its run after the sixth season as allegations of inappropriate sexual advances were recently levied against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp.



