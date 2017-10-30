Netflix Drama ‘House of Cards’ Will End in 2018

The upcoming sixth season of House of Cards on Netflix will be the drama’s final one, Netflix said.



Season six will start in 2018.

Announcement of the show’s end comes just after House of Cards star Kevin Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance at actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, and both were in a Broadway show together. In a statement, Spacey apologized, but said he did not recall the incident happening.

Reportedly the decision to wrap up House of Cards was made before Spacey was accused. Spacey is an executive producer on the show.

Season five premiered in May.



Related: Sony Seeks Power Position Holding All the ‘Cards’

Robin Wright is in the cast with Spacey, him playing Francis Underwood and her playing his similarly ruthless wife Claire. The series, created by Beau Willimon, debuted in 2013.



The show has been up for an oustanding drama Emmy 2013-2017.



In other news related to Spacey's alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said that, "in light of recent events," it will not be giving him its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award, as initially planned.





