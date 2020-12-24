Hot Streaming Platforms Premiere Big Projects Christmas Day

The streaming platforms are using Christmas Day to launch high-profile projects. On Disney Plus, Pixar film Soul goes live December 25. Jamie Foxx leads the cast in a movie about Joe, who lands the gig of his dreams at the hot jazz club in town. A misstep puts Joe in a fantastical place called The Great Before. He teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey) and they find answers to some of life’s big questions.

The animated film, a mix of comedy and fantasy, is rated PG.

HBO Max has Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel to the 2017 movie, Patty Jenkins directs and Gal Gadot and Chris Pine star, along with Kristen Wiig. Wonder Woman 1984 goes live at noon ET December 25 and is available on the platform for 31 days.

The Warner Bros. film is rated PG-13.

Netflix, meanwhile, has the series Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, premiering Christmas Day. Shonda Rhimes is behind the show, a London-set period piece about eight siblings looking for love and happiness in high society.

“This smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London's high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family,” according to Netflix.

Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan are in the cast.

Chris Van Dusen is executive producer alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers through Shondaland.









