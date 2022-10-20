‘Hot Bench’ Adds Two New Judges

Hot Bench , the top-rated syndicated court show in original production, is adding two new judges this season, with Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez joining Judge Michael Corriero on the bench starting October 31.

“Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love,” David Theodosopoulos, executive producer of Hot Bench. “Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.”

Tewolde is a criminal defense attorney who was the founder and managing attorney of her own criminal defense firm, and a sought-after legal analyst who has hosted The Grio’s Making the Case, contributed to America’s Most Wanted, and served as an anchor for Court TV. She served as associate municipal judge for the City of Dallas and has been a member of the Texas Bar since 2010

Juarez is a litigator who handled complex civil cases for large corporate clients, before co-founding a family law practice specializing in the representation of high net worth and high-income individuals in complex divorce and other family law matters. She was also appointed to serve as a temporary judge by the Los Angeles County Superior Court Temporary Judge Program.

They join Corriero, a six-year veteran of Hot Bench. Corriero served in the New York State Court for 28 years, and was instrumental in implementing programs that provide rehabilitation programs for young offenders.

Tewolde and Juarez replace Hot Bench original judges Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, both of whom departed at the end of last season to join Hot Bench creator Judy Sheindlin’s new court show for Amazon Freevee, Tribunal.

Belinda Jackson and James Glover are co-executive producers of Hot Bench, which is produced by Big Ticket Pictures and Queen Bee Productions and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.