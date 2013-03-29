Lifetime Cancels 'America's Most Wanted'

Lifetime has decided to not pick up additional episodes of America's Most Wanted, effectively ending

the longrunning reality series after 25 seasons.

The network is developing a pilot with AMW star John Walsh

that would have a similar theme.

After

being canceled by Fox after a 24-year run, Lifetime picked up America's Most Wanted for a 25th season

that debuted in December 2011. The network ordered an additional 20 episodes in

March 2012. AMWended up running for 44 episodes on Lifetime.

In

its 25 years on the air, America's

Most Wantedhas played a role in the capture of more than

1,100 fugitives in the U.S. and in 30 countries,

including 17 criminals who were listed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted. AMW also has assisted in the rescue of 61 children.

TV Guide first reported the

story.