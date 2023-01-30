Holmes, Robach Depart ABC News Months After Affair Comes to Light

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors on daytime show GMA3, are departing ABC News following their romantic affair being revealed. They were taken off the air in early December.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The anchors and ABC were in mediation over the terms of their departure, reported the New York Times. (opens in new tab)

Holmes and Robach were both married when their affair took place, though both were separated from their spouses.

After the affair was revealed in the Daily Mail, Kim Godwin, ABC News president, took the anchors off the air. She said the affair did not transgress company policy, but it had become an “internal and external distraction.” A rotating lineup of anchors hosted the program.

Robach had been with ABC News since 2012 and Holmes since 2014. The duo teamed up on GMA3, a spinoff of Good Morning America, in 2020. ■