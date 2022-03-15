‘Holey Moley’, With Muppets, on ABC May 3

Season four of mini-golf show Holey Moley is on ABC May 3, as is game show The Chase, and new series Who Do You Believe?

The Muppets turn up on the new season of Holey Moley, which ABC calls “a collaboration for the ages.” Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are the commentators, Jeannie Mae is the sideline correspondent and Stephen Curry is resident golf pro, not to mention executive producer.

On The Chase, three new Chasers, Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen, join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. Sara Haines hosts.

Who Do You Believe? features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through true-crime cases from dual perspectives. “In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details,” said ABC. “Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth.”

Alex Weresow is the showrunner and executive producer of Who Do You Believe? ■