‘Holey Moley’ Season Three on ABC June 17

Mini-golf competition series Holey Moley returns on ABC June 17. Entitled Holey Moley 3D in 2D, the show sees mini-golfers compete on a course strewn with obstacles. The winner gets The Golden Putter trophy and a coveted plain jacket.

It is season three. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are the color commentators and Jeannie Mai is sideline correspondent. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is an executive producer and show golf pro.

The show “exists in an alternate universe where mini-golf is god,” said Charles Wachter, executive producer and showrunner, “where there’s no greater pursuit or passion on the planet than mini-golf.”

Wachter said Holey Moley and its contestants are relatable to viewers of all ages, as they putt for par while eluding obstacles. “You can see yourself on the show. You can see yourself get nuked by a windmill on fire,” he said. “We want everyone who watches the show to see themselves.”

ABC also premieres game show The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, and new outdoors program When Nature Calls June 17.