Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Host New Year’s Eve ‘Toast’ on NBC
‘Today’ duo leads into Miley and Dolly
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host NBC’s A Toast to 2022! on December 31. The two-hour telecast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton and Kenan Thompson are among the celebs who will help the hosts celebrate.
After A Toast to 2022!, Cyrus and Parton co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at 10:30 p.m. ET.
A Toast to 2022! comes from NBC News and Dateline NBC. The special will feature interviews with Samantha Bee, Mario Cantone, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Tom Llamas, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Wendell Pierce, Colin Quinn, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Mike Tirico and Johnny Weir, among others.
David Corvo is the senior executive producer and Liz Cole is the executive producer. ■
