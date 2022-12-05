‘His Dark Materials’ Final Season on HBO December 5

The third and final season of fantasy drama His Dark Materials premieres Monday, December 5 on HBO. Two episodes air that night. The series is based on The Amber Spyglass, a novel by Philip Pullman.

There are eight episodes.

The season sees Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, journey to a dark place from which no one has returned. “As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price,” according to HBO.

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns in his Lee Scoresby role. Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Simon Kirby are also in the cast.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

A review in AV Club said the show “goes out with a bang.”

“This last batch of episodes is poetic, heavy with heart and soul, and provides a satisfying conclusion to a story that’s been (mostly) a joy to watch unfold,” the review reads. “And it stays true to what unfortunately made Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy controversial in the first place—that is, that it drives home the theme to hold onto the people we love and who they are, and screw the institutions that tell us how to think or feel.” ■