‘His Dark Materials’ on HBO Nov. 16

Season two of His Dark Materials begins on HBO Nov. 16. Based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, the series follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.

Dafne Keen plays Lyra.

The season begins after Lord Asriel, played by James McAvoy, has opened a bridge to a new world. Distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In an abandoned city she meets Will, played by Amir Wilson, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is thwarted as a war begins to brew. Mrs. Coulter, played by Ruth Wilson, searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is also in the cast, playing Lee Scoresby.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Joel Collins, Tom Hopper, Otto Bathurst, Ryan Rasmussen, Julie Gardner, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema, and Deborah Forte and Ben Irving for BBC One.