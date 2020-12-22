‘His Dark Materials’ Gets Season Three From HBO

HBO and BBC One have renewed drama His Dark Materials for season three. There will be eight episodes and production starts in Cardiff next year.

“Bringing Philip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

Season two, with seven episodes, wraps Dec. 28. Seasons one and two are available on HBO Max.

Season two began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarked upon a journey in a mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy who is also running from a troubled past.

Cast includes Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” said Ben Irving, BBC Drama commissioning editor, Wales. “Fans of Philip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

Pullman’s His Dark Materials books are a trilogy: The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.