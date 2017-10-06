Hillier Named VP, Original Series at Disney Channel

Dina Hillier has been named VP, original series at Disney Channel.



Hillier, who had been VP of comedy development and current programming at Paramount Television, will work with Jonas Agin, also VP, original series at Disney Channel, and will report to Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide.



"We are fortunate to have Dina's experience, insights and strong ties to the creative community in a critical role, joining Jonas and the entire Development team to deliver new stories for kids and families,” said Bonnett.



At Paramount, Hillier develop shows including Grease: Live, First Wives Club, School of Rock and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.



Previously, she was with Sony Pictures Television.