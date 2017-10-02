Paramount Network at Work on ‘First Wives Club’ Series

Paramount Network is partnering with Paramount Television to develop First Wives Club, a half-hour series based on the 1996 film. Screenwriter Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film Girls Trip, is on board with the project.

The series, like the film, will be based on New York City. It will follow a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood.

Paramount Network, a rethinking of Viacom’s Spike TV, debuts January 18, 2018.

Oliver’s TV credits include past ABC comedy The Neighbors and Starz drama Survivor’s Remorse. She’s also been involved in writing, producing and acting in the digital series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

Karen Rosenfelt will executive produce the First Wives Club series.

Dana Tuinier, VP, development and original programming, Paramount Network and TV Land, will oversee the project for the network.