Paramount Network Plans Debut on Jan. 18, 2018

Viacom will relaunch the Paramount Network—the rebranded Spike network—on Jan 18, 2018 at 9 p.m.



The channel’s first show will be a live one-hour episode of Lip Sync Battle, which will be shot at the Paramount movie lot in Hollywood.



Viacom sees Paramount as its entry into the general entertainment category. Spike and its predecessor, The National Network, never broke through to challenge other general entertainment networks including TNT, TBS, USA, FX or AMC in ratings or caliber of programming.



The transformation of Spike into Paramount is part of the turnaround strategy for struggling Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish has labeled Paramount Network as one of six flagship channels. The others are Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, Comedy Central and BET.