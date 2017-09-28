DisneyNOW Debuts as Unified TV Everywhere App

Following a plan announced earlier this year at the Disney Media Sales presentation, three Disney Channel-branded “WATCH” apps have been consolidated under a new app called DisneyNOW.



The updated authenticated TV Everywhere app consolidates the previously separate WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior apps. Those WATCH apps have been downloaded more than 40 million times since 2012, the programmer said.



The new app offers full episodes and live streaming feeds from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD for users who take a pay TV service with TVE rights to Disney Channel content. DisneyNow also includes a selection of content from each network that doesn’t require TVE credentials.



The DisneyNOW app also adds an updated and upgraded experience, with more customization and personalization functionality, including individual profiles. For example, DisneyNOW lets family members create a profile and express themselves with a Disney Emoji avatar, with a selection of more than 180 heritage and new character poses available at launch, the programmer said.



In addition to video, including a curated library of Disney Channel original movies, the new app will also offer a library of more than 60 games/activities, including a DuckTales adventure game and Duckburg Quest, with new titles to be added each month.



Out of the chute, DisneyNOW is supported on iOS, tvOS (Apple TV), Android/Kindle devices, as well as Roku players and Roku TVs. Support for Fire TV, and Android TV devices and web browsers will arrive in 2018.



"The decision to consolidate our Disney Channel 'Watch' apps into the new DisneyNOW app was driven by what kids told us they want in a video experience,” Kimberly Hicks, VP of digital media for Disney Channels, said in a statement. "The upgraded app enables us to showcase great stories and characters, and bring the magic of Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior to their daily lives."