‘Hidden Gems with Laura Ingraham’ Premieres on Fox Nation June 22

Fox Nation premieres Hidden Gems with Laura Ingraham June 22. The three-part series features Ingraham travelling across the country to spotlight our nation’s treasures, “including behind the scenes looks at the beloved people, places and pastimes that make up America,” according to Fox Nation.

Ingraham hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

The first episode will feature Ingraham touring the National Museum of Military Vehicles tucked between the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The second episode visits the heart of New Orleans, as Ingraham details the history behind the floats of Mardi Gras. For the third episode, Ingraham will travel to Germantown, Pennsylvania to speak with autistic artist Kambel Smith about his journey in art. ■