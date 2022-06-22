‘Hidden Gems with Laura Ingraham’ Premieres on Fox Nation June 22
By Michael Malone published
Fox News host finds interesting spots in America
Fox Nation premieres Hidden Gems with Laura Ingraham June 22. The three-part series features Ingraham travelling across the country to spotlight our nation’s treasures, “including behind the scenes looks at the beloved people, places and pastimes that make up America,” according to Fox Nation.
Ingraham hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.
The first episode will feature Ingraham touring the National Museum of Military Vehicles tucked between the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The second episode visits the heart of New Orleans, as Ingraham details the history behind the floats of Mardi Gras. For the third episode, Ingraham will travel to Germantown, Pennsylvania to speak with autistic artist Kambel Smith about his journey in art. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
