Fox News Sets 'The Ingraham Angle' Special Focusing on Education

Fox News on March 26 will air a special edition of its primetime news show The Ingraham Angle focused on education.

The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Time for Class -- hosted by Laura Ingraham -- will focus on the impact the pandemic has had on Virginia students, teachers, and parents, said the network. Among the topics that will be covered during the special include the challenges of virtual learning and the debate surrounding reopening schools.

The town hall will feature audience-submitted questions as well as additional guests, including former White House senior coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas and Stanford University medical professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, said the network.