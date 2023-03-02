HGTV Premieres Another ‘Flipping’ Tarek El Moussa Show

Real estate power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are the stars of HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas, which debuts March 2. Tarek is on the HGTV show Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and was one of the hosts on Flip or Flop.

Said HGTV, “Fans will have a front-row seat as the family navigates ultrasound appointments, family time and high-end flips throughout the 10-episode run. In the series, Heather Rae is introduced to Tarek’s flipping business, a very different world from the luxe real-estate market she knows so well. But she helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers. Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his ‘four Fs of flipping’ — find it, fund it, fix it and flip it – to make each flip a success. With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a nonstop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations.”

“We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” said Tarek.

Added Heather Rae, “We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy.”

The premiere features a massive project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The view is a selling point, but the place presents many challenges. In the midst of juggling contractor appointments and site visits, Tarek and Heather Rae need to fit in an ultrasound appointment to check on their baby’s progress.

The Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc.