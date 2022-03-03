Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Sign Long-Term Deals with HGTV

HGTV said personalities Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have signed new multi-year talent agreements with the Discovery-owned cable network.

Tarek El Moussa (Image credit: HGTV)

Haack and El Moussa continue to host the long-running Flip or Flop.

Haack also hosts Christina on the Coast. Its new season is expected to premiere in late 2022.

El Moussa is also the frontman for Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. The series’ new seasons is set to premiere early next year.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & streaming home content, Discovery. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Previous seasons of Flip or Flop, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast also are available to stream on Discovery Plus. ■