Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Sign Long-Term Deals with HGTV
By Jon Lafayette published
‘Flip or Flop’ stars also host separate shows on the cable network
HGTV said personalities Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have signed new multi-year talent agreements with the Discovery-owned cable network.
Haack and El Moussa continue to host the long-running Flip or Flop.
Haack also hosts Christina on the Coast. Its new season is expected to premiere in late 2022.
El Moussa is also the frontman for Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. The series’ new seasons is set to premiere early next year.
“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & streaming home content, Discovery. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”
Previous seasons of Flip or Flop, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast also are available to stream on Discovery Plus. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
