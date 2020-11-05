HGTV to Offer More ‘Flip or Flop’ Episodes

HGTV has ordered 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop, the network said Thursday,

The home makeover series, which stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, is averaging more than 9.3 million viewers to date during its current season, according to HGTV. The new episodes, which will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run a successful Southern California home renovation and flipping business, are slated for premiere in late 2021, said network officials.

“Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV in a statement. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.”