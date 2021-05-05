HGTV Gives ‘Home Town Takeover’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through May 2.

On the strength of 187.3 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s spot for Home Town Takeover tops our chart. Right behind it in second place: Paramount Network’s promo for Bar Rescue, with 177.2 million impressions.

Two traditional broadcasters — CBS, which hypes Kids Say the Darndest Things, and NBC, promoting the 2021 Kentucky Derby — take third and fourth place, respectively.

And then another cable network, FX, gives some love to Pose to close out the list.

Notably, the Home Town Takeover spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (112) in this week’s ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Home Town Takeover, HGTV

Impressions: 187,309,315

Interruption Rate: 1.44%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,038,406

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $17,052

2) Bar Rescue, Paramount Network

Impressions: 177,200,375

Interruption Rate: 2.57%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $576,406

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $277,786

3) Kids Say the Darndest Things, CBS

Impressions: 174,431,427

Interruption Rate: 1.49%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $963,098

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) 2021 Kentucky Derby, NBC

Impressions: 170,537,485

Interruption Rate: 1.37%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,258,691

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $6,202

5) Pose, FX

Impressions: 164,384,663

Interruption Rate: 2.09%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,175,987

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $503,188

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).