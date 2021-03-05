‘Pose’ Final Season Starts on FX May 2

The third and final season of Pose starts on FX May 2. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals created Pose, about underground ball culture in New York decades ago. The series wraps June 6.

“In this final season, it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” said FX. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

“Words cannot truly express my gratitude and appreciation for those who have given FX and the world the gift that is Pose,” said John Landgraf, chairman, FX. “Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, our incomparable cast and their collaborators created a masterpiece and, in doing so, have left an indelible legacy that will open doors, new doors, for the trans community. Pose is proof that Ryan's, Dana’s [Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television chairman of entertainment] and our commitment to giving more opportunities to underrepresented writers, directors, producers, actors and craftspeople was not done to signal our virtue—but because our world is literally filled with untapped geniuses looking for nothing more than a chance to prove their extraordinary talent, beauty and value in the marketplace of stories. Pose has always been a family drama—one about acceptance and inclusion, pain and joy, struggle and perseverance and, most of all, love. The third and final season is a fitting and beautiful ending to this story.”

Pose has featured the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Michaela Jaé, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar, who star alongside Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.

Murphy, Falchuk and Canals executive produce with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh and Janet Mock. The show is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

“Pose represents a great source of pride for all of us inside Disney Television Studios,” said Walden. “We are incredibly grateful to Ryan, Steven, Brad, Janet, Nina and Brad for delivering an artistically superb, socially relevant, wildly entertaining and groundbreaking series. This show demonstrates the power of our industry to shine a light on the underrepresented and point to our common humanity—and to do it with glitter, gusto and sheer fabulousness! A special thanks to Ryan for introducing us to voices like Steven Canals and Janet Mock, and then for clearing the way for them to do their best work. Thanks also go to John Landgraf and the talented team at FX, who have been the best possible partners. And while we are sad to bid the show farewell at the end of this season, audiences are in for a beautiful and emotional final ride.”

Murphy called Pose “one of the creative highlights of my entire career. From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late ‘90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me.”

Murphy added, “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever."