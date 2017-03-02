'Henry Danger' Gets Animated in New Series for Nickelodeon

A new animated series based on characters from Nickelodeon's Henry Danger has been greenlit by the network.



The Adventures of Kid Danger and Captain Man (working title) features Henry Danger's crime-fighting alter ego, Kid Danger, and will employ the actors from the live action series providing voices for the animated versions of their characters.



Nickelodeon announced that it has ordered 10 episodes of the series at its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York Thursday.



"We are giving the characters that kids love, the opportunity to play in fresh new ways," said Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom's Nickelodeon Group. "Animating Dan Schneider's incredible Henry Danger, while keeping the voices of the current series, signals to the audience that we are working hard to serve them on all platforms."



The animated series is created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, who created Henry Danger and iCarly for Nick.



The Adventures of Kid Danger and Captain Man first appeared as a short-form digital series created by Schneider and has been viewed more than 30 million times worldwide across multiple platforms



The animated series will star the voices of Jace Norman as Henry Hart/Kid Danger; Cooper Barnes as Ray/Captain Man; Riele Downs as Charlotte; Sean Ryan Fox as Jasper; Ella Anderson as Piper Hart; Michael D. Cohen as Schwoz; and Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as Mr. Hart.