Nickelodeon Greenlights 'Lip Sync Battle' Spinoff

Nickelodeon has greenlit a kid's version of sister Viacom network Spike's Lip Sync Battle.



Lip Sync Battle Shorties will feature kids lip-syncing pop songs. At its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, the network announced plans to air 10 half-hour episodes that will premiere in the fall.



"Lip Sync Battle Shorties is so illustrative of how kids have changed," said Cyma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon Group. "Our research tells us this generation believes they are all one step away from being famous. This show celebrates real kids with real talent, but more importantly a passion to perform and the confidence to do it."



Nickelodeon ran an hour-long Lip Sync Battle Shorties in December and drew 2 million total viewers. Content from the special has registered more than 20 million views on Nick's YouTube channel.



Lip Sync Battle Shorties is created and executive produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment and Matador Content, with John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant and Eight Million Plus Productions also serving as executive producers—the same team behind the original Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle on Spike.