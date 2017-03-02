Nickelodeon Signs Deal With 'Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa

Nickelodeon said it signed an overall talent deal with JoJo Siwa, the 13-year-old singer and dancer best known from her stint on Lifetime's Dance Moms.



The deal, announced during Nick's upfront presentation to ad buyers in New York Thursday, gives the network the opportunity to work with Siwa on consumer products, original programming, social media, live events and music.



Nick has greenlit a docu-style special giving viewers an inside look at Siwa's life. Production begins in the spring and the special is scheduled to premiere this summer on Nick.



A line of consumer products is already being developed, and the network is talking with potential merchandising and promotional partners.



"JoJo's an entrepreneur, her family is everything to her and she is happy just being a kid," said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive VP of talent, music and events at Nickelodeon. "We have watched JoJo's career as a real breakout talent and knew when we met with her that our audience would welcome her as part of the Nickelodeon family."



Siwa will appear on Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, where she is nominated in the Favorite Viral Music Artist category.



She is also set to appear in Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp Special and on Nick's series School of Rock, as part of a multi-episode story arc airing later this year.