‘Hearts of Heroes’ Season 5 Premieres July 1

Season five of Hearts of Heroes, a Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) show about first responders, debuts July 1 on ABC stations nationwide. The show is part of the “Weekend Adventure” educational block that airs Saturday mornings on the stations.

Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist on Good Morning America and at ABC News, hosts. Sheldon Yellen, CEO of Belfor Property Restoration, is the show’s expert on safety, disaster protection and recovery.

Season five starts as hurricane season gets underway.

“Given the active hurricane season we’re already facing, this show’s mission has never been more timely,” Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, educational/informational, said. “Ginger and Sheldon truly help viewers understand and prepare for disasters before they happen.”

Belfor is a co-production partner and sponsor of Hearts of Heroes. “Disasters large and small are inevitable,” Yellen said. “Thanks to our heroic first responders, many lives are saved. I am proud to be a part of honoring these heroes across our country and to help keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Hearst describes the show thusly: “Along with providing life-saving information, the program captures inspiring stories of survivors as well as first responders and rescuers — police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals, military members and others — who have dealt with extreme natural and man-made conditions.”