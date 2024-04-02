‘Heartland’ FanFest Happens April 15, Season 17 Premiere on UP Faith & Family Ten Days Later

Season 17 of horse drama Heartland premieres on streamer UP Faith & Family April 25, the first time those episodes air in the U.S. UP Faith & Family will add new episodes weekly, with a three-week break after episode five.

During that break, UP Faith & Family will premiere what it calls “exclusive content” for Heartland fans, including footage from its FanFest event.

The longest running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, Heartland is set in the foothills of the Rockies in fictional Hudson, Alberta. The series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke.

The season 17 premiere will be episode No. 250.

“Fans of Heartland know that UP Faith & Family continues to be the exclusive home of the newest season and the first place to see all episodes of their favorite series here in the U.S.,” said Hector Campos, senior VP, content strategy and programming, UP Entertainment. “We are also big fans of the series ourselves, and this season we are thrilled to celebrate Heartland with the first ever FanFest allowing exclusive access to talent.”

FanFest is a virtual event happening April 15 from 2-3 p.m. ET. Heartland fans can submit questions through social media for cast members, including Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan and Chris Potter, to answer live at the event. Participants will also get a sneak peek at an upcoming episode. Registration happens at HeartlandFanFest.com.

Marshall plays Amy, Morgan portrays Lou and Potter is Tim.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

FanFest will be recorded and available to UP Faith & Family subscribers during the three-week hiatus.

In the new season, the Bartlett-Fleming family finds themselves ready to embrace new adventures, challenges and relationships. “But no matter how much things may change, Amy, Lou, Jack and Tim will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations,” said UP Faith & Family.

Season 17 has aired in Canada.

The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Mark Haroun. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner.

UP Faith & Family is part of UP Entertainment.