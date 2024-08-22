Hearst’s Very Local Premieres ‘My Perfect Day,’ Hosted by Meaghan Murphy on Aug. 22

My Perfect Day With Woman’s Day, hosted by Meaghan Murphy, editor-in-chief of Woman’s Day Magazine, premieres on Hearst Television’s Very Local streaming service August 22. The show sees Murphy surprise people with what Hearst TV calls “bucket-list experiences, life-changing gifts and big emotions.”

“What the world needs now is more feel-good TV,” Murphy said. “I dare you to watch My Perfect Day without tissues on hand. You will laugh, and you will definitely cry. Getting to play fairy godmother to spread joy one ‘Yay!’ at a time was a dream come true. We got to surprise some truly deserving and inspiring people with their own ‘Yay!’ day.”

There are six episodes. Those who receive the bucket-list experiences include a Special Olympian, a champion for the unhoused; a cancer survivor; an animal-rescue advocate; a 10-year-old philanthropist; and a nurse rebounding from tragedy. Each is from the Kansas City area, where the series was filmed and where Hearst Television owns KMBC.

“One of the most powerful experiences local broadcast news can offer a community is to highlight its champions — a hallmark of Hearst Television’s award-winning newscasts and related local programming,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior VP, streaming services, Hearst Television, and general manager of Very Local. “My Perfect Day brings this focus to a new streaming title in partnership with Woman’s Day, not only celebrating but also rewarding these people making a difference in their community. Meaghan, a trusted, beloved and truly inspirational voice, and her thoughtfully selected nominees bring this series to life. We think viewers will find My Perfect Day a heartwarming experience befitting the iconic Woman’s Day brand, bringing its sensibility to local communities.”

Woman’s Day is owned by Hearst. Other shows that see partnerships between Hearst’s magazines, websites and TV properties include In Transit, with Esquire, and America’s Most Delish: Midwest, with Delish.com.