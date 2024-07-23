KMBC Kansas City To Launch Local Weekly Sports Show
Taylor Kauffman returns to station as reporter/anchor
KMBC Kansas City said it plans to launch a weekly local sports program KMBC 9 Sports Sunday which will air at 10:30 p.m. starting August 4.
The Hearst Television-owned station said it hired Taylor Kauffman as sports reporter/anchor. Kauffman grew up in K.C. and interned at the station. Most recently, she was with Nexstar Media Group’s WIAT Birmingham, Alabama.
“With the Chiefs, Royals, Current, Sporting, Mavericks and college and high school sports, there is no shortage of great stories to cover locally,” KMBC-KCWE president and general manager Justin Antoniotti said. “KMBC 9 Sports Sunday will be home for the best sports journalism in Kansas City year-round.”
The new show will feature analysis, interviews and coverage of events important to Kansas City sports fans, the station said.
“We are extremely excited for the homecoming of Taylor Kauffman. She brings a wealth of big-time sports coverage experience with her,” KMBC sports director Len Jennings said. “As the KMBC 9 Sports department expands, so does our commitment to providing the best sports coverage in Kansas City. From Super Bowls to the World Cup in 2026, the eyes of the world are on Kansas City. KMBC 9 Sports Sunday will match that excitement.”
