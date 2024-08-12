Hearst's Very Local Streaming Service Hit By Layoffs

Broadcaster Hearst laid off dozens of employees last week from its streaming service, Very Local, according to a the Penske showbiz trades.

The Very Local platform, which offers a blend of live news, weather and original series, has faced increasingly tougher competition from fellow streaming services in recent years.

Also Read: Hearst Media Production Group Licenses More Content to Samsung TV Plus

Traditionally, local TV stations have relied on advertising and local programming to attract customers. Now, many viewers opt for free streaming services like Tubi and Spectrum News+, which offer local news for free, often with a wider range of content.

Very Local, launched in 2021, aimed to cater to local audiences and connect viewers through live news and original content from Hearst and its stations.

But despite offering 24 hour access to local news across 26 U.S. media markets, Very Local has struggled to gain footing in a competitive streaming landscape.

A representative from Hearst was not immediately available for confirmation and comment.