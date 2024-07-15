Charter Makes Spectrum News Plus Available to Non-Cable Subscribers

Charter Communications said its Spectrum News Plus national news network is now available to stream for free on Xumo Play.

Spectrum News Plus was previously available only to Spectrum TV subscribers.

The network relies on stores from Spectrum News’ 30-odd local news networks.

“This marks a significant milestone in Spectrum News’ mission to bring its trusted news and information to a broader audience, expanding access to quality, unbiased reporting,” Spectrum News senior VP and general manager Alison Hellman said. “Our Spectrum News reporters embedded throughout the communities we serve and in our nation’s capital deliver extensive coverage of the major issues and local stories that really matter to our viewers. And in any national election year, we have the unique ability to make the national conversation locally relevant.”

Spectrum News Plus initially launched in 2023.

Charter last year rolled out its Xumo Stream Box, which includes the Spectrum News app. Xumo is a joint venture of Charter and Comcast.

“The launch of Spectrum News Plus on Xumo Play gives our viewers another great option for staying informed on the latest events and happenings, especially during a critical election year,” Stefan Van Engen, VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo, said. “News is one of the most-viewed genres on Xumo Play, and the addition of Spectrum News Plus further enriches our lineup and demonstrates our commitment to delivering quality programming for viewers.”