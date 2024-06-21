Spectrum News Ramps Up DC Bureau

While other news organizations are trimming the headcount they have in Washington, DC, Spectrum News, with 30-plus news networks around the country, is loading up in the nation’s capital. A few years ago, it was a lone MMJ in Washington, according to Sam Singal, group VP of editorial, Spectrum News. These days the bureau has 30 staffers, including 13 reporters.

“In general, I think you’re seeing contracting in the media industry as a whole,” said Singal. “We’ve not had that–our Washington operation is quite the opposite.”

Owned by Charter, the 24/7 Spectrum News networks include NY1 in New York, Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles, Louisville and Charlotte, and Spectrum News 13 in Charlotte. Reporters based in DC include Reena Diamante, covering Texas; Charlotte Scott, covering Wisconsin; and Reuben Jones, covering North Carolina.

A couple years ago, the Spectrum News bureau, located just off Capitol Hill, did not have national reporters, so local reporters covered events involving the president, Supreme Court and other national stories. These days, there are both national and local reporters–five of the former and eight of the latter. Taylor Popielarz, for one, covers national politics. The local reporters cover their state’s congressional delegation.

The setup has bolstered the relationships between the local reporters and the members of Congress they cover, Singal said. “They reach out to us when they have an important piece of legislation on the Hill,” he added. “They have, in essence, a local reporter making sure that every day, their work is being seen by constituents.”

Singal mentioned Popielarz’s relationship with Jim Jordan, the at-times controversial congressman representing Ohio. Popielarz covered Ohio before he took on a national role. He knows Jordan well, and vice versa.

“Our competitors know Jim Jordan when he makes news,” said Singal. “We know him when he’s home with his constituents.”

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Spectrum News will send a team to the presidential debate in Atlanta June 27, and the GOP and Democratic conventions later this summer, in Milwaukee and Chicago, respectively.

“We are growing because we have such a deep commitment to local news across all the country, across all of our markets,” said Singal. “What happens in Washington affects us all.”