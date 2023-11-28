Xumo Play Adding Cox Media Group’s Neighborhood TV to Lineup

Cox Media Group said it made a deal to have its Neighborhood TV free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel added to Xumo Play’s lineup, effective December 1.

Neighborhood TV was launched by CMG in August and currently offers hyper-local coverage of 70 neighborhoods in Atlanta and 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more to be added across the country.

“Live news, whether national or local, has always been a top-performing genre of programming on Xumo Play,” Stefan Van Engen, VP, content acquisition at Xumo Play, said.

“Neighborhood TV’s hyper-local community coverage will be a great complement to our growing lineup of local and national channels, offering our customers more ways to get the news they care about most,” he said.

A marketing effort, including a cross-platform TV ad campaign starting in Atlanta urging people to tune into Neighborhood TV, will run on Cox local stations.

“We are pleased to bring these two trailblazers together, making it seamless for viewers to access the programming they want, and for advertisers to maximize their local reach,” Steve Pruett, executive chairman of Cox Media Group, said. “And, through cross-company marketing efforts, we are leveraging our core CMG brands so that our linear airtime commercials for Neighborhood TV will support the further adoption of the new FAST channel on Xumo Play.”