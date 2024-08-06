Hearst Media Production Group Licenses More Content to Samsung TV Plus
Viewers can stream shows including ‘Lucky Dog,’ ‘Matter of Fact,’ ‘Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward’
Hearst Media Production Group said it expanded its relationship with Samsung TV Plus.
Under the new agreement, mor ethan 500 hours of original content from Hearst will be available to viewers on the free Samsung TV Plus streaming platform.
The added content includes episodes of weekly series Lucky Dog, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward and various shows hosted by wildlife expert Jack Hanna,
“In this evolving media landscape, we’re expanding the distribution and access of HMPG’s premium content reaching millions of new viewers,” said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president.
Samsung TV Plus already distributed Hearst Media Productions Group free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels Xplore, Rovr Pets and The Jack Hanna Channel,
“Our vast library of iconic family-friendly and timely series continues to build audiences across all platforms,” said Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing & distribution. “Samsung TV Plus is an ideal partner to advance our viewership footprint.”
