Hearst, Verizon Fios Reach Retransmission Agreement

Hearst Television and Verizon’s Fios said they reached a new retransmission agreement.

The parties had warned that if a deal were not reached, it could have lead to Hearst’s stations being blacked out to Fios subscribers, who might have missed NFL games, local news and other programming.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal affects Hearst stations in Baltimore, Boston (including Manchester), Harrisburg-Lancaster and Pittsburgh.