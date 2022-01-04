Hearst TV Promotes Michael Hayes to COO and Deputy Group Head

Hearst Television said it promoted Michael Hayes to chief operating officer and deputy group head, a new position.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Hayes, who was named executive VP of Hearst TV in 2017 , will continue to share oversight of the company’s television and radio stations with executive VPs Ashley Gold and Eric Meyrowitz .

“Over many years Mike has been a cultural beacon for Hearst Television,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb.

“He has particularly distinguished himself with his leadership, not just at our company but as an important voice in our industry’s ongoing evolution — such as his exceptional chairmanship of the ABC Affiliate Board. Throughout his career, he has amassed an unmatched depth of operational experience, including leading two of Hearst Television’s iconic television stations,” Wertlieb said. “I look forward to working even more closely with Mike as we move Hearst Television forward, and to innovate and assist our businesses to do great things for their audiences, advertisers and communities.”

Hayes started his broadcast TV career as a sportscaster and producer at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. He held sales and management positions at stations in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas; St. Louis and Peoria, Illinois, before becoming general sales manager of WLWT-TV, Hearst’s NBC affiliate in Cincinnati.

He served as general manager for Hearst at WYFF-TV in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, and WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh before becoming senior VP at Hearst TV in 2013. ■