Ashley Gold, Eric Meyrowitz Named Group Heads at Hearst Television

Hearst Television said that it promoted Eric Meyrowitz and Ashley Gold to executive VPs and group heads at the company.

Hearst previously had two group heads overseeing its 33 television stations and two radio stations in Michael Hayes and Frank Biancuzzo. Biancuzzo this week was named president of the new Hearst Media Production Group.

Now, Hayes, Meyrowitz and Gold will oversee the stations.

“For the last five years, Ashley and Eric have been a fantastic team leading our sales organization to new heights,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “I am truly excited that both will join Mike Hayes in providing outstanding leadership and assistance to our local operators. Our ability to have such accomplished executives, who have successfully served in both station sales management and general management, seamlessly step into these important roles speaks to the outstanding depth of talent in our company.”

Gold joined Hearst TV as VP sales in 2017 after serving as general manager of Media General’s KRON-TV in San Francisco and KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon. Earlier she spent 10 years at WDCW-TV, Washington, D.C., rising from local account exec to general manger. She began her career with WIHT Radio in Rockville, Maryland.

Merowitz has been senior VP, sales, at Hearst since 2017. He had re-joined the company as VP sales in 2014. He’d earlier served as national sales manager for WBAL-TV in Baltimore. In between he was general manager of WPIX-TV and WDCW-TV, Washington D.C. He started his TV career at HRP, now part of Cox Reps.