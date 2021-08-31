Emerson Coleman, SVP at Hearst Television, To Retire in Summer 2022
Emerson Coleman oversees program development and acquisitions for local TV company
Emerson Coleman, Hearst Television’s senior VP of programming, will retire next summer, Hearst announced Tuesday.
Coleman has served in his current role since 2018 and been with Hearst since 1990. During that time, he has overseen the company’s program development and acquisitions and launched several public-affairs programs, including the nationally syndicated weekly half-hour Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.
“Emerson’s impactful voice and leadership have been cultural cornerstones of Hearst Television for nearly a quarter century,” Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb said in a statement. “Throughout his career he has provided invaluable and thoughtful counsel to many executives and on-air talent in the industry, putting an indelible mark on non-fiction programming and countless careers. He is one of the finest gentlemen I have ever met, exuding grace and class in every way.”
Coleman joined Hearst as vice president and director of broadcast operations at WBAL Baltimore. It was there he first developed the nationally syndicated news and information series, The Remarkable Journey, which was distributed by NBC and sold to UPN. Prior to that, Coleman had held senior production roles at WBZ Boston and WJZ Baltimore. While at WJZ, he was executive producer of local news.
“When you watch the credits at the end of a presentation, they don’t always tell the whole story,” Coleman said in a statement. “I am very proud to have contributed to a company that has made possible impressive projects such as the Song for New Orleans and Seven Days that Changed New Orleans specials following Hurricane Katrina, and the Matter of Fact Listening Tour digital series in response to the massive protests demanding justice for George Floyd.
“Those monumental undertakings represent the kinds of initiatives that have afforded me the opportunity to elevate important voices, share untold stories and pass on what I have learned to another generation. Credit to a company whose leadership has made a genuine impact globally, locally -- and consistently -- and found a way to meet the difficult challenges of our world head on.”
Hearst will name Coleman’s successor at a later date.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
