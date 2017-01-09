Hearst's Frank Biancuzzo, Michael Hayes Promoted to Executive VP

Frank Biancuzzo and Michael Hayes, both Hearst Television senior VPs, have been upped to the position of executive VP.

The pair will continue their shared role overseeing most of Hearst’s 30 TV stations and two radio stations, working directly with president Jordan Wertlieb.

Biancuzzo has been a Hearst TV senior VP and group head since 2007. Previously, he was president and general manager WISN-TV, Hearst’s ABC affiliate in Milwaukee.

Hayes has been a senior VP and group head since 2013. Before that, he was the president and general manager at Hearst’s WTAE, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh.

“Frank and Mike are outstanding broadcasters who continue to lead Hearst Television stations to new heights,” Wertlieb said. “Their in-depth, first-hand operational knowledge and understanding of the components of local television that make these businesses vital to their respective communities provides our group unmatched leadership and is instrumental in Hearst Television’s future growth.”