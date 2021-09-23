Hearst TV Launches Audience Marketplace To Target OTT Ads
Anyscreen feature combines data with preferred access to premium content
Hearst Television has launched Hearst Audience Marketplace, which provides marketers with data to target advertising on connected TV, over-the-top and programmatic display and video platforms.
The Audience Marketplace is the newest addition to Hearst Anyscreen, the targeted advertising platform the company launched in 2018. Hearst projects that its Anyscreen revenue will grow more than 40% in 2021.
"Our clients increasingly look to us for a range of solutions that can include the unparalleled mass-audience reach of broadcast television and the latest in audience-targeting technology,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “With Hearst Audience Marketplace we’re able to deliver on their needs with consistently brand-safe premium inventory.”
Using the Audience marketplace, advertisers can target viewers based on classic audiences, built using demographic, behavioral and lifestyle characteristics; or Hearst Audience Personas, a collection of profiles based on consumer interests, perchance history and online and offline behavior; or custom-created audiences.
Hearst Anyscreen combines preferred access to Hearst-owned programming, including the Very Local, Hearst’s new over-the-top offering, with an array of leading delivery and analytics partners and direct-to-publisher alliances.
“Marketers want data-driven solutions that support their efforts to reach current and prospective customers,” added Jonathan Sumber, Hearst Television VP of digital sales. “This requires expertise around what is effective, what is privacy-compliant, and what enables it all to work at any scale. Hearst Audience Marketplace is designed to enable any business, from the smallest local shop to the largest multinational, to benefit easily from sophisticated targeting tools without having to become data experts.”
