Gerry McGavick Promoted to Director of Sales at Hearst TV

Hearst Television said it promoted Gerry McGavick to corporate director of sales, a new post.

McGavick had been director of sales for Hearst’s WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., since 2017 and the company’s director of political advertising since 2019.

In his new role, McGavick will look to boost revenues and serve as premier liaison with agencies, rep firms and other buyers. He will continue to supervise political ad sales and oversee Hearst’s sales account associate program.

Hearst said it will name a successor as head of sales at WMUR at a future date.

“Gerry has done terrific work in expanding and enhancing our relationships with clients across the country,” said Hearst Television executive VP Eric Meyrowitz. “His years of experience in both national and local advertising are an invaluable resource for our stations and national sales representatives to have at their disposal. In this new role, he will also expand on the good work he has already done in developing the next generation of local account executives.”

Meyrowitz, who had been senior VP of sales, and Ashley Gold, VP of sales, were promoted to group heads at Hearst earlier this month.

Before WMUR, McGavick was general manager of WBIN-TV, Derry, N.H., which was acquired by Univision and shut down in 2017. He also held posts at WLVI-TV, Boston, and rep firm Harrington, Righter & Parsons.

McGavick started his advertising career at ad agency Jordan McGrath Case & Taylor.