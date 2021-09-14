Gerry McGavick Promoted to Director of Sales at Hearst TV
Exec was head of sales at WMUR-TV
Hearst Television said it promoted Gerry McGavick to corporate director of sales, a new post.
McGavick had been director of sales for Hearst’s WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., since 2017 and the company’s director of political advertising since 2019.
In his new role, McGavick will look to boost revenues and serve as premier liaison with agencies, rep firms and other buyers. He will continue to supervise political ad sales and oversee Hearst’s sales account associate program.
Hearst said it will name a successor as head of sales at WMUR at a future date.
“Gerry has done terrific work in expanding and enhancing our relationships with clients across the country,” said Hearst Television executive VP Eric Meyrowitz. “His years of experience in both national and local advertising are an invaluable resource for our stations and national sales representatives to have at their disposal. In this new role, he will also expand on the good work he has already done in developing the next generation of local account executives.”
Meyrowitz, who had been senior VP of sales, and Ashley Gold, VP of sales, were promoted to group heads at Hearst earlier this month.
Before WMUR, McGavick was general manager of WBIN-TV, Derry, N.H., which was acquired by Univision and shut down in 2017. He also held posts at WLVI-TV, Boston, and rep firm Harrington, Righter & Parsons.
McGavick started his advertising career at ad agency Jordan McGrath Case & Taylor.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
