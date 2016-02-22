Hearst’s WCVB Debuting 10 p.m. Newscast on MeTV Boston Subchannel

WCVB, Hearst’s ABC affiliate in Boston, is launching a 10 p.m. newscast on its MeTV subchannel starting Feb. 29. Maria Stephanos and Ed Harding will coanchor the hour-long daily newscast, The 10 O'Clock News on MeTV Boston, alongside chief Meteorologist Harvey Leonard and sports anchor Mike Lynch. The weekend anchor team will be announced soon.

"Launching The 10 O'Clock News on MeTV Boston will bolster MeTV Boston's presence in the market while giving WCVB the opportunity to compete in this time period which is clearly relevant and important to viewers," said Bill Fine, WCVB president and general manager. "Maria and Ed are two highly-regarded, experienced, local journalists who are perfectly suited to coanchor The 10 O'Clock News on MeTV Boston."

WCVB Boston added two new half-hour weeknight newscast at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. last month in addition to an hour-long 5 p.m. weekend newscast late last year.

"The 10 O'Clock News on MeTV Boston will offer the exceptional quality newscast that WCVB viewers have come to expect, reported by the same experienced, award-winning, local journalists, but now delivered a full hour earlier," said Andrew Vrees, WCVB news director.

Stephanos, a Massachusetts native with over 25 years of experience as a New England anchor and reporter, joined the station as an anchor in early February.

"I love a 10 p.m. newscast and appreciate what a convenient option it is for viewers," Stephanos said. "Co-anchoring with Ed is not only a privilege but has also proven to be a pleasure, and we'll bring unique insight, and some fun, to this new newscast."

"The 10 O'Clock News on MeTV Boston is a terrific opportunity for 'CVB's team of exceptional, local journalists to serve the market at a time that might better suit viewers' busy schedules," Harding said. "And, I'm thrilled to coanchor this newscast with Maria because she pioneered the 10 p.m. news in the market."