Hearst’s WCVB Boston Adding Hour of Weekend Evening News

WCVB, Hearst Television’s flagship station in Boston, is adding an hour of weekend news from 5-6 p.m.

Which particular weekend evening the ABC affiliate airs “NewsCenter 5 at 5” will depend on network programming. The newscast, which launches Nov. 8, will be on Sundays through the end of the year but air mostly on Saturday evenings during the first quarter of 2016. The 5-6 p.m. newscast will lead into the usual 6 p.m. weekend news.

The Sunday evening 5 p.m. newscast will be anchored by Ed Harding and Heather Unruh with meteorologist Mike Wankum and sports anchor Mike Lynch; Pam Cross and Bob Halloran will take the helm on the Saturday evening newscast along with meteorologist Mike Wankum.

“We are very excited about the addition of this new weekend newscast,” said Bill Fine, WCVB president and general manager. “The expansion will make WCVB the only television station in the Boston market to offer a newscast at 5 p.m. on weekends, giving viewers more options to stay informed.”