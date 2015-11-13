WCVB Is Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s Station of the Year

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association has recognized WCVB, Hearst Television’s flagship station in Boston, as its Station of the Year for the third consecutive year. The ABC affiliate won nine honors in all at Thursday night’s annual “Sound Bites Awards,” in categories such as digital media, programming, promotion and public service,

“There is no higher, nor more gratifying, form of praise than to be awarded by your peers for excellence…especially ones as talented as those who we have here in Massachusetts media,” said Bill Fine, WCVB president and general manager. “To earn ‘Station of the Year’ for the third year in a row is a testament to the hard work of everyone at WCVB, and we are humbled by the honor.”

“The entire staff at WCVB is dedicated to serving our community by providing the best and most comprehensive news and information every day, at times that suit of viewers’ busy schedules, and across multi-media platforms,” added Andrew Vrees, WCVB news director. “To be named as Massachusetts Station of the Year reinforces our commitment to our community and the people who make us ‘Boston’s News Leader.’”

WCVB’s honors are below:

Station of the Year – Television, First Place

Feature Story - Television, First Place, “A Concert for Sophie”

Station Promotional Announcement -Television, First Place, Year Ender

Local Special Program/Event- Television, First Place, Holiday Lights

Air Personality – Television, First Place, Ed Harding

Air Personality – Television, Merit, Heather Unruh

Best Spot News Story – Television, Merit, NECC Arrests

Best Use of Digital Media – Television, Merit, 500,000 Facebook Likes

Best Public Service Announcement Television – Television, Merit, Opioid Crisis “Signs”