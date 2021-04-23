HBO Max’s Suzanna Makkos to Head Adult Swim Programming

AT&T’s WarnerMedia continued to consolidate, with Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max, adding responsibility as programming head for Adult Swim.

Makkos will continue to report to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, and will also report to Michael Ouweleen, who became resident of Adult Swim last year.

“The adult animation boom is just starting, and by aligning our strengths and organizing as one, unified, best in class development team we are creating an unmatched, multiplatform destination for both creators and fans,” said Aubrey. “Adult Swim has created an iconoclastic adult animation brand, and that identity will not only be preserved, it will now be further fueled by HBO Max and Suzanna’s talented development leadership.”

Adult Swim’s development team, led by Walter Newman, who previously reported to Ouweleen, will report to Makkos.

“Adult Swim has been the #1 destination for young adult audiences for more than 15 years and now merging the two best development teams in this business puts Adult Swim at the heart of our company’s future and further strengthens WarnerMedia as the global leader in adult animation,” said Ouweleen. “Walter and the Adult Swim team’s genre defining work, now under Suzanna’s seasoned expertise, will propel Adult Swim’s development process as we continue to push new boundaries and reach new audiences.”

Makkos joined WarnerMedia in 2019 after 20 years at Fox Broadcasting, where she rose to executive VP of comedy programming and development, and oversaw series including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl and animated shows like Bob’s Burgers and Great North.

“It is a true honor to become a steward of this cherished brand. I have long admired Adult Swim’s dedication to animation’s potential for storytelling and to creating truly original content that puts the fans first,” said Makkos. “I am excited to work with Walter and his talented team as we enter the next chapter.”

Last year WarnerMedia consolidated its kids business, putting together Warner Bros. Animation with Cartoon Network under Tom Aschiem.

On cable, Adult Swim shares a channel with Cartoon Network, kicking in when the kids go to sleep with programming for viewers with a more mature sense of humor.