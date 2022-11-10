HBO Max Tries Cooking Competition Series From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator

The Big Brunch, a cooking competition series from Dan Levy, begins on HBO Max November 10. Three episodes launch on premiere day, with three more November 17, and the final two November 24.

Levy, who created Schitt’s Creek with his father Eugene, is the host as well, and is a judge along with chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

Ten chefs compete for the $300,000 cash prize. The show “celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country,” according to HBO Max.

A Variety review reads (opens in new tab), “Leaning on the latter-day Schitt’s ideals of staying true to oneself, this gentle twist on a Top Chef formula doesn’t exactly bring the drama — but for those craving something with less bite, The Big Brunch should prove harder to resist than that one last mimosa.”

Levy was in the cast of Schitt’s Creek, in addition to co-creating the series. The comedy was the first scripted original on Pop TV, and cleaned up at the 2020 Emmys.

Boardwalk Pictures and Levy’s Not a Real Production Company are the producers of The Big Brunch. Levy executive produces with Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton. ■